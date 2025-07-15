Boyfriend Has Been Thinking About Breaking Up With His Girlfriend For Quite Awhile, But Now That Her Sister Passed, He’s Not Sure That He Should Go Through With It

Relationships thrive when both people plan a great future together.

If you knew you didn’t have a future with your partner, would you break up with them even if they were already going through a difficult time? Or would you wait awhile to try to make the pain from the breakup more bearable?

This man was in a four-year relationship with a woman he deeply cared about, but he doesn’t feel like they have a future together.

So now, he wants to break up with her, but the fact that she’s grieving her sister’s passing is making him think twice.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for breaking up with grieving girlfriend I (28M) have been with my (28F) girlfriend for 4 years. I love her deeply and care about her a lot, but for the last year or so, I’ve been considering breaking up with her. She has no ambition, goals, or interest in anything.

She doesn’t have a lot going for her.

The last 1.5 to 2 years, she’s been mostly unemployed. She doesn’t have a car due to getting in an accident 2 years ago. She now has a part-time job, but she doesn’t even work 20 hours a week.

His situation is a bit different.

We both still live at home due to the insane rental prices, but I have a full-time stable job making around $50k a year. I’m also in school full-time, and once I’m done, my salary will increase.

She’s grieving about her sister’s passing.

I have been trying to have conversations with her to help her figure out life, but she doesn’t want to talk about it. Her sister died a few months ago, and she’s pretty much pushing me away.

So, he got tired of the relationship they have.

She barely wants to talk to me or do anything. She already had a semi-short temper, but now it’s even worse. The littlest stuff will annoy her. Overall, I’m just not satisfied in our relationship.

He wanted to break it off with her.

Over the last 4 years, we haven’t grown much as a couple. I’m ready to settle down, get married, have kids, buy a house… you know, the usual stuff. But I can’t see that future with her because she doesn’t have anything going for herself. I want to break up, but I’d feel like such a jerk since she’s grieving her sister.

That is pretty bad timing for a breakup.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

You don’t need a reason to break up, says this person.

Short and simple.

Finally, here’s another valid point from this person.

He is going to break up with her eventually anyway.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.