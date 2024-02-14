‘Let’s see what I go home with.’ – Woman Uses A “Guessing Game” Trick At Target To Help Her Save Money
by Laura Lynott
Did you ever just literally fill your cart with all the things you love or think you need at Target and then get that shock at the checkout?!
Well, this TikToker could have the key on how you can stash away your emotional buying and cut it right down to practicality.
She’s just used a price guessing game to not only make shopping more fun. Hey, get the kids involved! But she also utilized it to help her stop emotional spending! Win.
Go girl! Read on to find out more on how you can save, save and spend less emotionally.
Okay so@pennyinphilly literally guessed the prices of items she wanted at Target and if she got the price wrong, she didn’t buy them at all! This is the way forward! Unless, like, you NEED something – you gotta buy that!
She told her followers on TikTok: “I saw this one couple who said that if they want something, to guess the price. If it’s less than (their guess) they can get it, but if it’s more, they have to put it back.”
Sounds fun, right? And a game to teach yourself and your kids about the value of money too!
She added: “So, I’m going to practice that today at Target because I’m not really in the market for anything, but I know they put out all their winter things, so let’s see what I go home with.”
She picked up a pillow and guessed the price, saying: “These pillows are so cute… I’m gonna guess that they are $15 and if they are, that means they’re fine.”
But no, wrong guess! They were $20! So, she added: “They stay here for now.” Good game, hey!
Then she found a vase and guessed. “I also really like this, I think it’d be really cute on my little TV stand. I’m also going to guess $10/$15.”
No, wrong again – that vase was $20! So, it went right back too! Great way to have some fun and cut back.
But despite her game, the TikToker still got a shock at the checkout.
She added: “You guys, tell me how all I got was that (cheaper) candle, floss, shampoo, conditioner and three pairs of stockings and I still managed to spend $80? When did Target get this expensive?.”
Everywhere got expensive over two years ago with inflation, y’all!
Watch the full clip here:
@pennyinphilly
Should I make this a series because Target always gets the best of me #targetfinds #targethaul
Here’s what people thought of the guessing game:
True that!
Lol.
This ain’t the game though! Aaaah.
Go out there and guess some deals!
