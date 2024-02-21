McDonald’s Menu In Switzerland Shows An Option For A Single McNugget And People Are Wondering Why
by Chris Allen
Safe to say McDonald’s has been a global phenomenon for well over, what a decade now?
Sometimes it’s just that late night snack you’ve needed when you get out of the German club at 4:30am.
Or…so I’m told…
There’s always new menu items, different marketing gimmicks / tactics, and whatnot to keep you coming back.
But ya know sometimes you get thrown for a funny loop. And the menu makes you do a double-take.
One TikToker had to hit PAUSE and show us all what he just saw.
The short & sweet video shows us a first-person view of a guy going up to order at the sometimes-confounding McDonald’s self-order kiosk.
The caption reads, “BRO, what???”
With the memed-out pizzicato strings song you know so well playing in the background.
We’re just as confused.
We look up to see the tall menu staring us in the face, as he hits the very first item on the menu.
What’s that?
It’s literally ONE chicken McNugget.
And in Swiss, it reads “NEW!”
What a cool….new…item…
It’s definitely worth 9 seconds of your life. Check it out here:
@leon.halt_09
huh💀#trending #fyp #like #comment #virall #trend #mcs
Let’s see what McD’s enthusiasts had to say.
One TikTok commenter spoke of the grand prophecy coming to pass.
A couple people talked about finally realizing why they’ve been spending so much!
While one person had to blow the whistle and tell us all exactly why that item is there.
I just want to see someone ONLY order this.
