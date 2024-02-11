Mysterious Hole Opens Up In Front Of Her House, So She Investigates The Strange Bubbling Liquid It Contains
by Ryan McCarthy
Now as a proud Pennsylvanian, I’ve seen my fair share of terrible roads.
Once the snow starts I’ve learned to just expect a few big bumps on my way home.
But a straight up hole in the road? Even that’s new to me.
Unfortunatley, its no longer new to TikTok user @kittykvne,
Kitty starts her video by saying the craziest thing had just happened in her neighborhood, and that she really didn’t have the first clue what to do about it!
After some nervous laughter, she flipped the camera around to show a literal HOLE in the road!
It didn’t look to be too stable either, with the tiles on the edge of the hole on the verge of falling in!
She said the hole was made by her boyfriend and his Dad driving back from the Tennessee Titans game.
She had kindly alerted the neighborhood to this mysterious hole with the universal sign for caution: a step stool.
The scariest part to me is that the hole seems deep, like there’s nothing supporting the road at all. Yikes!
A closer look at the hole shows a pool of some sort of liquid beneath the surface of the road.
The pool doesn’t look to be too shallow either, with it turning into an eerie murky darkness at its edges.
It’s like something out of a horror movie, an underground lake holding intriguing and horrifying secrets!
Kitty goes on to say that after measuring it, the hole is at least four to five feet deep!
Perfect for someone to lower themselves down into, only never to be seen again…..
But what’s even creepier is that the liquid was inexplicably bubbling!
Kitty said she felt like the Ninja Turtles were about to pop out of the mysterious liquid!
Or that something was going to happen to her house!
I honestly wouldn’t mind the Ninja Turtles, maybe they’d shoot out of the hole with a pizza!
Luckily for Kitty, the water company was quick to come out and start working on the mysterious sinkhole!
She said luckily the step stool did it’s job, and although her water had to be shut off while they worked, at least someone was fixing the thing!
@kittykvne
The step stool is the only thing i could think of to act like a traffic cone 🥲 #sinkhole #wheresmydad #homeownership
TikTok was quick to offer her advice on how to handle the hole!
And this Water Department worker told her exactly what may have caused the hole to appear in the first place.
Other suggested Kitty make a quick buck off the city’s insurance!
And finally, many people commented on how the hole reignited their childhood fear of quicksand!
Really though, what’s the harm of venturing into the hole? Who knows what mutated teen reptiles could be found in its inky depths?
It’s kind of tempting, right?
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.