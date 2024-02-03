Neighbor Takes The Parking Spot He Spent An Hour Shoveling, So He Poured Ten Gallons Of Water On His Car To Teach Him A Frozen Lesson
by Ryan McCarthy
There are few things less enjoyable than going out into the freezing cold to shovel snow.
But when your car is blocked in by snow, you don’t really have much of a choice, do you?
Some people, however, can’t be bothered to clear a parking spot, and sneakily rely on the hard work of others during the winter months!
That’s exactly what happened to this user, whose neighbor took his newly shoveled parking spot after he had spent almost an hour out in the freezing cold!
Check out his revenge for yourself!
Neighbor took my parking spot after I shoveled. I poured water in his windshield.
It was a cold winter day. 8 inches of snow had fallen the night before, and the windchill made it feel as if it were in the negatives (Fahrenheit).
I drive an all wheel drive SUV so I have no issues getting out.
My wife on the other hand drives a Prius, which slides with the smallest amount of moisture on the road.
My car was down at the time, so we had to take my wife’s car. I spent 45 minutes in the freezing cold shoveling that car out so we could get to the store.
But when they got back from the store, OP found his hard work had been for nothing!
We were gone for an hour, and when we came back, our neighbor had taken the spot I had shoveled.
Our apartment complex doesn’t have assigned parking, but in the winter, it’s understood that if you shovel a spot, it’s yours.
So when I saw his car in the spot I had just shoveled, I was pretty angry.
But OP already had a plan to get his greedy neighbor back…
I went inside and filled two gallon jugs of water. Went back out and poured them on his windshield. Rinse and repeat.
I must have poured about ten gallons of water on his car. Being how cold it was, it was already freezing by the time I poured the last gallon on.
It sat like that overnight.
The next morning, I got to watch as he helplessly tried to scrape all of these layers of ice off his windshield.
Don’t take my parking spot.
After OP faced some backlash from commenters, he added a clarification.
You guys need to chill. This isn’t r/AITA.
I’m not looking for judgement because I already know I’m an AH.
The point of this sub is to tell stories of petty revenge. I’d say I was being pretty petty.
Regardless of whether OP was right or not, I really hope that neighbor’s parking spot was worth having his windshield frozen over!
Seems like taking someone’s parking spot is really taking your life, and your car’s life, into your hands!
Be nice to each other, folks!
