Parents Accused Kid Of Not Showering When Company Was Coming Over, So They Took Another One And Left No Hot Water For Anyone Else
by Matthew Gilligan
Kids don’t like to take showers!
And that’s a fact, Jack!
But the person you’re about to hear from had a clever idea when their parents demanded they take a shower.
Take a look at what happened!
Don’t Believe I Showered…
Back when I was a kid…
We had family over one holidays.
I was pretty excited and when my parents asked me to shower I didn’t want to waste time so I was super efficient and in and out in no time.
My parents didn’t believe I’d showered though.
Well… now they asked for it…
No problems – I went back in and showered till the water was cold.
That water heater used to take an age to heat up when empty though.
And with six people queued up to use the shower because I had taken so long…
Six people? Good lord.
Anyway…
There were many complaints.
At least you know I showered right?
Actually I ran away for an hour or so because everyone was furious.
Check out what Reddit users said about this.
This person talked about their son…
Another individual shared a funny comment.
This Reddit user shared a weird shower story from school.
That was funny!
Nicely played!
