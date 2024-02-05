Remote Worker Gets Fired And Company Demands He Ship His Laptop Back, So He Makes Sure They Pay The Most Expensive Shipping Costs Possible
by Ryan McCarthy
Being let go by a company is never easy, but sometimes the cherry on top of the severance sundae is being asked to send back the company property you still have!
Most companies will pay for shipping something back themselves, or even arrange for a courier to come pick it up. Most, but not all!
But if you have to send back everything yourself, you might not be as delicate with important computers or equipment then is required.
Or you might be like this user, and find a way to make them pay almost double what they should have to ship their laptop back after they rudely fired you!
Check it out!
Send my laptop back after a layoff? Ok!
I was recently laid off from my remote job. It was a last minute video chat with HR and then my entire access was cut off as soon as the call ended.
No time to say goodbye to anyone, no time to retrieve any personal files from my laptop, shitty severance.
But the kicker was telling me that I need to ship their laptop back ASAP.
Unsurprisingly, this stellar employer wanted him to find a way to send it back himself!
I’ve had other companies send pre-paid laptop boxes to return equipment or just say to keep it.
This company expected me to waste my time to package up the computer and then find a place to ship it back.
But OP only got more frustrating when he went to actually ship the darn thing back!
They gave me their shipping account code and told me I can just charge it on their account.
I eventually get around to going across town only to be told the code doesn’t work and I have to pay out of pocket.
At this point I’m very annoyed with this process. The company tells me I can pay out of pocket and they’ll reimburse me. Ok. I can do that.
But this crappy code malfunction actually gave him a chance to get even with his former employer!
So I found the most expensive option I could find and added some bathrooms tiles into the box to make it extra heavy and had it shipped.
I also shipped my mouse and power supply separately in the same expensive fashion with extra weight.
Total cost $840. Cost of laptop probably about $500.
Anyways screw them. I did as I was told.
Maybe next time they won’t fire people and then expect them to drive around town to return their stuff.
Well at least the company got some spare bathroom tiles out of the whole thing, and it only cost them $340 dollars more!
I guess sometimes its actually cheaper to pay for your employees to send company property back, unless you want to be paying for bathroom tiles or receiving broken merchandise!
