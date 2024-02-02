Rude Supervisor Told An Employee To Break The Rules, But It Backfired When He Ended Up Getting a Pay Raise
Stack the pallets 4 high.
“I used to work as a merchandiser for a national soda company about 10 years ago.
One of the biggest problems we had would occur every holiday when stores had serious sales on soda like getting four 12-packs for 10 bucks.
This place was tight.
The problem is that there simply isn’t enough room in the backroom to store enough product on a really busy holiday like the 4th of July. Our sales reps would order way more stuff than we ever had room for, and then it was up to me on how to Tetris it all into the space for us in the back.
The way it SHOULD be done is to send multiple orders on days like that as space becomes available, but of course that means sending drivers to stores multiple times which costs time and gas.
I had one store that had a really strict backroom manager with a no exceptions policy of pallets never being stacked more than 3 high.
On this particular 4th of July we literally had twice as much product than what would fit. So I call my boss and tell him he needs to send a driver to buyback some of the excess load.
He tells me to stack the pallets as high as the forklift will allow me to solve the problem. I remind him at this location I’m only allowed to stack 3 high. He tells me to “figure it out.”
Whatever you say!
Cue MC.
I KNOW that the backroom manager will get lava level mad when he sees this, but it’s the boss’ orders, so I am up to 5 high when the manager sees it and goes banshee crazy on me.
I 🤷♂️ and tell him it’s my boss’ orders. I finish stacking, with one tower now being FIVE high, then start walking out as my shift is now done.
The backroom manager tells me if I leave it like that we can kiss our account with the store goodbye. I 🤷♂️ and leave.
Sorry, boss, I’m clocked out!
I get a call from my boss 30 minutes later that there is a driver on the way to do buyback and I need to go back to that store asap. I tell him my shift is done for the day and I have already returned the company truck and am on my way home to see some fireworks (its 8pm at this point).
He tells me to turn around and go get it sorted. I tell him the only way I am going back is if I get double time for the ENTIRE day (about 14 hours at that point) plus a 10% raise. He yells at me that it’s never going to happen, so I tell him that me returning to the store is never going to happen.
I also tell him that if he changes his mind he can send an email to me agreeing in writing to my terms. I had other side gigs at the time and wasn’t concerned at all about this job.
Well, that worked out!
I got an email 30 minutes later from my boss’s boss agreeing to those terms. It is immediately followed by a phone call from him apologizing that I am needed and I need to go back to the store asap.
My boss’s boss ALSO sent my boss who was already at home to help sort the mess out.
Hearing him apologize to the backroom manager was gold.”
