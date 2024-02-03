Sister Refuses To Reschedule Party Due To A Loss In The Family, Then Lashes Out When No One Comes
If you’re a parent in this day and age, you know that a kid’s birthday party has become a whole thing. You have to have a theme, a bunch of activities for kids, food and drinks for adults, the whole nine yards.
Some people, though, realize that it’s a small deal in the big picture of things.
OP’s sister-in-law was having a party for her 2yo.
I (23F) am married to Jim (26M). Jim has an older sister named Danielle (28F). Danielle has a daughter (2F) with her ex John.
We live 2500 miles away from them so we mostly just see each other of video calls. Jim is close to John because they grew up together and therefore is close with John’s family despite Danielle and him separating.
When OP learned they were about to lose someone close to them, they urged the sister to reschedule.
2 weeks ago we got news that John’s mom, Mary was sick again and that she was being put in comfort care (she’s fought and beat cancer 3 times).
Despite that devastating news, Danielle refused to reschedule their daughter’s 2nd birthday party.
Jim, John and both of their family’s tried to convince her to but she didn’t budge even though Mary was in her last days.
She didn’t, and no one showed up.
Fast forward to 2 days ago, Mary passed away peacefully the night before the party.
This was a huge loss to both John’s family and Danielle and Jim’s since they all grew up together.
Yesterday at the party, no one showed up who said they were coming except for John and a couple of Danielle’s friends.
Both sides of the family were grieving and making arrangements.
When she called, angry with OP, OP told her the truth.
Danielle called me after the party upset about how no family came to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.
She said she felt forgotten and that no one even let her know they weren’t coming and that she was shocked this few people came.
I was straightforward with her and told her that a party was the last thing on people’s minds after a loss like that and that she was informed 2 weeks earlier that she should reschedule.
Now, she’s getting rude texts about her behavior.
This upset her even more and she ended up yelling and calling me heartless before hanging up.
Jim told me that I didn’t say or do anything wrong but Danielle’s friend has been sending me rude texts since then calling me insensitive and cruel.
It’s making me question if I might’ve been an a——.
Does Reddit think OP should have donned her kid gloves? Let’s find out!
The top comment says this woman’s priorities are seriously out of whack.
And this commenter agrees she needs to look in a mirror.
Because the mom is the selfish one, not OP.
They say this woman needs therapy.
Seriously, kids are not always the most important thing.
I hope this mom takes some time to reflect.
Otherwise, these relationships are going to take a hit.
