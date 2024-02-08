February 8, 2024 at 12:03 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 774

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
A new take on carrots
Rare perfect sticker removal
Serious film review
Gradually increasing kinetic energy with elastic energy
Closest image ever of Jupiter
Krampus parade in Austria
The Villarrica volcano lights up the night sky in Chile
Flamethrower footage from the 1960s
How?
If anyone is in the market for a new dog
‘Little Shop of Horrors’-inspired cupcake
Real plasma inside a reactor is 30,000 times hotter than the surface of the sun
Simulation of Ceres hitting Earth
Agape snowman
Customers bought everything in doughnut shop so owner could care for his sick wife
’55 Chevy in all its glory
Superman gets iced
Last photo taken of Queen Elizabeth II
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

This ’60s Home Is Made Of Rocks And Glass Bottles. Take A Look Inside
Halley’s comet is on its way back towards Earth
Lip-reading awards shows is the ultimate sport
Multigenerational Living Often Makes Sense. That Doesn’t Make It Easy
11 Roommates Who Are Too Entitled For Words
Hope Is the Thing with Feathers
Why Do We Use the Word ‘Mug’ as a Synonym for ‘Face’?
The People Who Brought You Travis Kelce
Is She Wrong for Packing Her Son a “Disgusting and Inappropriate” Lunch?
How Google Perfected The Web

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

The Sifter