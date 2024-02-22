The Shirk Report – Volume 776
by Ashley Dreiling
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– The first McDonald’s drive-in (California, 1940s) is still standing and open today
– Sticking the landing
– Keep dreaming…
– Parking for beginners
– How close you can get to the Capitol on a commercial flight
– Giant electromagnetic tool removing nails from sand
– Slightly otherworldly view in the attic
– When sheepdogs spot a coyote
– Soothing
– Eight note decoration behind the blinds when the sun hits at just the right angle
– Precise ball placement
– 6 spots
– Dancer can roboticize at an extreme level
– Oregon gray wolf being released in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains
– The sea at your doorstep
– Funny AND useful
– Sharpening a knife
– Scientist holding a Vantablack-covered basketball
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Women Who Walked Away
– What’s the Most Boring Hobby Someone Can Have? Here’s What People Said.
– My kid had too much screen time – so I tested out these alternatives
– Take A Tour Of Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home, On Sale For Almost $12.5 Million
– High School Musical changed everything: An oral history of the Disney Channel Original Movie
– How to be alone with your thoughts
– The Most Common Windshield Wiper Problems (and How to Fix Them)
– People Share Hilarious Old-Timey Sayings They’ve Heard From Grandparents
– Long-Distance Dating Sucks. Here’s How Tech Can Help.
– It Might Be Time for the ‘Law & Order’ Franchise to Retire
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
