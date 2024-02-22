February 22, 2024 at 12:44 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 776

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The first McDonald’s drive-in (California, 1940s) is still standing and open today
Sticking the landing
Keep dreaming…
Parking for beginners
How close you can get to the Capitol on a commercial flight
Giant electromagnetic tool removing nails from sand
Slightly otherworldly view in the attic
When sheepdogs spot a coyote
Soothing
Eight note decoration behind the blinds when the sun hits at just the right angle
Precise ball placement
6 spots
Dancer can roboticize at an extreme level
Oregon gray wolf being released in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains
The sea at your doorstep
Funny AND useful
Sharpening a knife
Scientist holding a Vantablack-covered basketball
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Women Who Walked Away
What’s the Most Boring Hobby Someone Can Have? Here’s What People Said.
My kid had too much screen time – so I tested out these alternatives
Take A Tour Of Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home, On Sale For Almost $12.5 Million
High School Musical changed everything: An oral history of the Disney Channel Original Movie
How to be alone with your thoughts
The Most Common Windshield Wiper Problems (and How to Fix Them)
People Share Hilarious Old-Timey Sayings They’ve Heard From Grandparents
Long-Distance Dating Sucks. Here’s How Tech Can Help.
It Might Be Time for the ‘Law & Order’ Franchise to Retire

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

The Sifter