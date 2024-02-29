February 29, 2024 at 11:33 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 777

by Ashley Dreiling

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Bad habits die hard
Making a nether portal out of real obsidian
Too good to be true…
Flying wizard
Pope just got back from the vet
This woman dancing The Charleston
Brilliant Polish structure art
Trimming the climbing plants on the house facade
Cursed shoelace
Starlings flock together in bird-shaped murmuration over Lough Ennell
Uber satisfying
O Captain! My Captain!
Bollywood is not that fake
Clouds top the tallest volcano in Asia, Mount Damavand in Iran
The best kind of attack
“I could’ve sworn bowling was like $15”
If your opponent car doesn’t belong in the drag race, expect the unexpected
Adam West in character as Batman
10 ARTICLES

16 Historical Mysteries People Say Will Never Be Solved
Netflix is different now — and there’s no going back
Average Age Of Marriage In Each US State, Mapped
Hippy, capitalist, guru, grocer: the forgotten genius who changed British food
FYI, You’re Probably Walking On Icy Sidewalks All Wrong
Scientists can tell how fast you’re aging. Now, the trick is to slow it down
An Amazon Worker Says She Feels Silly for Taking a Job Based on How It Was Portrayed on TikTok
How the 2024 solar eclipse will be different from the last
Use the ‘HEFE’ Method to Strike Up a Conversation
A Therapist Explains the Problem With ‘Orange Peel Theory’ Boyfriend Tests

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

