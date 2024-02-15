Woman Shares A Surefire Hack For Saving Money On Subscriptions By “Fake Cancelling” Them. – ‘Here’s 90% off for the rest of the year.’
by Laura Lynott
If you ain’t got subscriptions for all sorts, from streamers to music and games, then you’ve gotta be living under a rock.
Basically, we are all struggling with getting our entertainment fix without spending an absolute fortune. But many of us are broke just getting some time out!
However, TikToker @sliimkim has a sly way of getting her subscriptions without paying!
She said: “Am I the only one that fake-cancels my subscriptions?. I am a Karen when it comes to subscriptions. I will fake-cancel my subscriptions, so that I can get a deal.”
She continued: “Every time you fake-cancel, they say, ‘Oh no, don’t go, here’s 90% off for the rest of the year. And I’m like, ‘Yes, that’s exactly what I want. I want you to fear that I could leave. I don’t need to be here, I could leave. I need you to give me a reason to stay.’”
Well, seems kinda bold but she wasn’t alone, check the comments out!
Watch the full clip here:
@sliimkim
“here’s 90% off for the rest of the year!” I’m a subscription Karen! #girlmath #girltiktok #girlytok #blackgirltiktok #girltok #moneytips
Here’s what people thought of this subscription hack!
