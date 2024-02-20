‘You really can’t trust your money in the bank.’ – Bank Customer Was Robbed Of $10,000 After An Elaborate Scam From Someone Claiming To Be From Her Bank
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s getting pretty scary out there regarding how sophisticated scammers are these days.
And here’s another perfect example…
A TikTokker named Whitney shared a video and talked to viewers about how she was scammed out of a whopping $10,000 from her Discover bank account.
Whitney said she got a call from what she thought was Discover and explained, “I start getting calls from my bank, which is unusual. I go ahead and answer because I don’t know what’s going on.”
The person on the other end of the line asked Whitney to confirm her mother’s maiden name, so she thought it was a legitimate phone call.
The person then told Whitney, “It looks like somebody’s trying to take some money out of your account, from an ATM in Georgia. I say, I’m not in Georgia, so go ahead and put a hold on my account.”
Whitney said she received verification codes but little did she know that she was giving scammers access to her account when she sent the codes back.
A little while later, she received an email about a wire transfer and that’s when she realized that she’d been scammed.
Her money had been stolen.
Whitney said, “You really can’t trust your money in the bank.”
Whitney posted another video and put Discover on blast, saying, “Instead of teaching about hockey, maybe you should do some training with your wire transfer department and your fraud department.
Be on the lookout!
Scammers are everywhere!
