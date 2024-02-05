‘You’re gonna do it for like 30 seconds.’ – Woman Shows A “Millennial Magic Trick” That Makes Your Arms Float Without Trying
by Laura Lynott
A lot of us may think we know every trick in the book – but do you remember the one with the door and the body in it? No. Well. Read on.
Apparently there’s a Millennial trick that every one from the era knows and it literally involves standing in a doorway. No wizard hat, no wand, just you and a doorway.
Well, do you remember it?
@ladiesandtangents has reminded everyone about it and hey, given a crash intro to those who don’t.
An amateur female magician for the day told the TikTok account’s followers: “I feel like every Millennial did this. So Millennials, this is for you. And Gen Z, this is also for you because I don’t feel you’ve don this this and you need to.”
“You’re gonna stand with your hands in the door and you’re gonna do it for like 30 seconds and you’re gonna press as hard as you can…”
The green sweater clad wizard for the day stands in the doorway pushing on the frame and her feet pushing against the bottom of the doorway.
Looks like some kinda weird gym session but without the gym equipment.
Grimacing, she said the trick was way harder as an adult than as a kid.
Isn’t everything?
She added: “You’re gonna step out of the door and you’re gonna watch my arms lift.”
As she left the doorway, her arms did indeed lift. Wild. The girl videoing went crazy and then tried it herself. Exactly the same effect!
So, there IS still magic in this world, or some weird physiological stuff at least.
Watch the full video here:
@ladiesandtangents
Please duet this and let this millenial magic sprint across the internet #millenial #magictrick #doorjams #ladiesandtangents #wtf #fyp #duetthis
Here’s what people thought of the magic clip:
Some just wanted the magic art!
So Gen Z got in on this act too!
More Gen Z. It seems all gens know this one!
I’ve gotta try this sometime!
