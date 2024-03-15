“Cheap Gas Guy” Shares Hack That Lets People Get Gas For Only 66 Cents With Kroger’s Fuel Points Rewards
by Matthew Gilligan
Who doesn’t want to pay less for gas?!?!
The answer is EVERYONE.
A TikTokker whose handle is “Cheap Gas Guy” posted a video and showed viewers how he gets gas for only 66 cents per gallon.
The man said about the gas pump, “So this says 2:54, but this says 2:51. It’s gonna be a good day. Gonna use two dollars and fifty cents off. It actually updated while I was putting my nozzle in the tank.”
The gas pump eventually showed that he paid 66 cents per gallon for just under 35 gallons.
He then revealed how he got this deal and said, “Do I buy a lot of groceries at Kroger? No. Do I buy a lot of gift cards? Yes.”
Kroger stores have a Fuel Points program that allows shoppers to earn points when they buy things, including gift cards.
The points can be used for BIG discounts on gas and it seems like it’s totally worth it.
Here’s the video.
Thanks for the tip!
