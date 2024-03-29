‘I would have never signed my contract.’ – Remote Worker Is Being Forced To Commute 180 Miles Round Trip To Now Work At An Office
by Matthew Gilligan
Ugh…this is my worst nightmare…
Well, it’s not my WORST nightmare, but it’s definitely some kind of nightmare.
A woman named Layah who describes herself as a “Work From Home Expert” posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about an unfortunate request that her job made of her: the bigwigs want her to work from the office even though she was hired as a 100% remote worker.
And it gets worse: her commute would be more than 180 miles round trip.
Layah said, “It’s 182.6 miles for a full-round trip. That is far over four hours in commute, easily, especially if there are car accidents, road work construction. You name—it happens.”
She continued, “I selected this job that was 100% remote because I have medical issues, and medical issues that make going into an office near impossible. I would have never signed my contract had that been the case. If I had known that, I would have never taken it.”
She said she filed paperwork for a hardship exemption but explained that, “There’s no process in place. You are asking us to come back to the office next month, and you are telling me you have no process in place to send the forms that you told us to fill out if our circumstances met. It’s just wild.”
Layah said she also got in touch with the union she’s in and they told her, “We are going to push for you to get your exemption, and if not, we’ll be very clear with them that this is the case we will be litigating.”
Let’s hope it works out for her.
Let’s see what she had to say.
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
This individual is just as confused as she is…
Another viewer won’t be going to the office anytime soon.
And this TikTokker thinks this will work out just fine in the end.
That sounds pretty ridiculous to me.
