Mom Insists That A Long Deceased Brother Be Included In The Wedding Program, So Her Child Says He Doesn’t Consider Him A Brother
by Addison Sartino
People grieve and mourn loss in different ways. It can be especially difficult for parents who lose their young children.
That being said, this man and his siblings are ready for their mom to let go.
He took to Reddit to share his story.
I (28M) am the youngest of 3, though if you asked my mother, she’d say 4.
Prior to my eldest brother Christopher’s birth, my parents had another baby that was born still. His name was James.
My parents consistently talked about him. He was included in family portraits (where one of us held the only picture we have of him), Christmas cards, etc.
He was mentioned at every single big event.
The children of the family do not feel comfortable with their mom’s coping style.
My brothers and I have tried to tell our parents we are uncomfortable with the picture, as it’s morbid to us. As well as we don’t want it included all the time.
My mom always insists and tells us that James is family. She also gets upset if I refer to Christopher as my eldest brother or if one of us say we have 2 brothers.
In previous attempts to share their feelings, the kids have ultimately given in to their mom’s wishes.
We’ve tried to explain we were born after James and don’t have the attachment she does. This has led to several arguments.
And usually, it isn’t worth it, so we just give in and say fine, she can bring the photo and talk about James there.
Christopher is getting married. After talking with his fiancé, Lily, they both said the picture cannot come.
The couple is willing to honor the deceased brother, but not the way the mom wants.
They said they’ll include James in the program alongside his Lily’s grandmother who passed as a sort of “guests we are thinking of on this special day”. But there will be no detailed essay that our mom usually includes on the holiday cards to memorialize James.
She got very upset by both things and called them insensitive.
They are sticking to their guns.
The man was, of course, on his brother’s side.
My mom was venting to me and I told her I agreed with Christopher and Lily.
I said that James isn’t here. We have no connection to him. And she can’t keep shoehorning him in. She can’t expect us to make everything about him. That obviously she won’t ever be over James’ death, but it’s time to stop making him front and center.
The parents are now incredibly upset.
I also added that none of us view James as our brother. She began to cry and left.
My dad is angry with me beyond belief, as are some other family members.
My brothers are on my side but I need some unbiased perspective. AITA?
Reddit users sided with the writer while still showing empathy for the mourning mother.
One person reminded him that the wedding is about the bride and the groom, no one else.
Another reader said that the mom needs to not make her grief everyone else’s.
This person recommended therapy ASAP.
I hope for mom’s sake and everyone else’s that some peace can be found.
What a rough situation.
