The Shirk Report – Volume 778
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– After 5 minutes of being on the mountain for the first time
– Aleksandra Miroslaw breaking the speed climbing record
– Sheep take shelter at bus stop
– Someone put a mannequin at the ATM and made people wait
– Dollar General gets real
– T cell going after cancer
– History buff Larry David takes his daughter to every single Civil War battlefield
– Machine automates leveling and troweling
– What on Earth is this thing?
– Just talking tech
– The Rock in reverse
– A map of all saunas in Finland
– “Just drop me here.”
– People riding a Victorian roller coaster
– Drone advertising over London
– Circular restroom concept maximizes use of space
– The elastic woman
– Penny art
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Why You Keep Getting Useless Alerts on Your Phone
– Bones found in 8-meter-deep pit may ‘fundamentally change’ history of humans in Europe
– Everybody Hates The Guy Who Walked Out With Apple’s First Vision Pro
– Can clownfish count?
– FYI, You’re Probably Walking On Icy Sidewalks All Wrong
– The World Needs Love. Hallmark Is Cashing in.
– The most important ingredient in your kitchen is the one you most take for granted
– Steve Martin Gets the Documentary Treatment in Steve!—And He Doesn’t Hold Back
– 28 People Discuss the Businesses They’ll Never Buy From Again
– The sun’s poles are about to flip. It’s awesome — and slightly terrifying.
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
