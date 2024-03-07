March 7, 2024 at 11:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 778

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 778

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
After 5 minutes of being on the mountain for the first time
Aleksandra Miroslaw breaking the speed climbing record
Sheep take shelter at bus stop
Someone put a mannequin at the ATM and made people wait
Dollar General gets real
T cell going after cancer
History buff Larry David takes his daughter to every single Civil War battlefield
Machine automates leveling and troweling
What on Earth is this thing?
Just talking tech
The Rock in reverse
A map of all saunas in Finland
“Just drop me here.”
People riding a Victorian roller coaster
Drone advertising over London
Circular restroom concept maximizes use of space
The elastic woman
Penny art
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Why You Keep Getting Useless Alerts on Your Phone
Bones found in 8-meter-deep pit may ‘fundamentally change’ history of humans in Europe
Everybody Hates The Guy Who Walked Out With Apple’s First Vision Pro
Can clownfish count?
FYI, You’re Probably Walking On Icy Sidewalks All Wrong
The World Needs Love. Hallmark Is Cashing in.
The most important ingredient in your kitchen is the one you most take for granted
Steve Martin Gets the Documentary Treatment in Steve!—And He Doesn’t Hold Back
28 People Discuss the Businesses They’ll Never Buy From Again
The sun’s poles are about to flip. It’s awesome — and slightly terrifying.

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 777 Featured Image copy 1 The Shirk Report Volume 778

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter