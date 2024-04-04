Co-Worker Won’t Stop Badgering Them With Emails When They’re Busy. They Finally Snapped And Sent Him A Nasty Response.
by Matthew Gilligan
All I gotta say about this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page is that one of these two people needs to either get fired or go out and find a job…
Because this ain’t going well!
But let’s get all the details before we decide who’s at fault.
Read on and see what you think…
AITA for swearing at a coworker for contacting me while on “Do Not Disturb”?
“I have a coworker who comes to me for assistance. That’s fine.
This guy can’t take a hint.
However, when I’m on “Do Not Disturb” in Teams, he will send me multiple emails or call me on my phone.
It’s never anything important, just minor stuff that could wait until my meeting(s) are over.
I’ve talked to him three or four times, telling him that he needs to either wait, or if he must email me it has to stop at one and I’ll reply to him when I can.
He’s sent emails every few minutes asking for an answer. If I decline his call, he’ll call right back.
He’s been talked to by management about this.
It was time to let him know again…
Last week, I sent him a terse email when he emailed me several times during an important meeting.
“STOP. I’ve told you I’ll get back to you when I can. If I’m on Do Not Disturb, that doesn’t mean ‘unless your name is Joe’. This is the last time I’ll be polite.”
Finally, he emailed me again on Monday. Multiple times.
Then it got ugly.
So, I replied with something along the lines of “Do you know how to read? Have you listened to a **** thing I’ve said? Do not disturb means leave me the **** alone. We’ve had polite conversations about this, but I’m going to be more blunt: ****. OFF. You’re actively hindering my work.”
Note: He’s not trying to bait me, he’s just thinks that he should be able to get an answer right away from a person.
He and a few coworkers claim I was an ******* and out of line for swearing at him and being “demeaning”.
AITA?”
I think one of these two people needs to find a new job…
