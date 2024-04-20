April 19, 2024 at 10:31 pm

How Much Is It Costing An Average Employee To Return To The Office? This Woman Has Done The Math.

by Matthew Gilligan

Lately, some of my friends have been forced to go back to work at their offices after working from home for the past few years.

Honestly, I feel pretty bad for them.

I’ve worked from home for years now and I don’t think I could ever commute and work in an office ever again.

According to a TikTokker named Morgan, there are a lot of negatives to workers returning to the office – and how much money it’s costing them is a big one.

Morgan talked to viewers about Fortune article titled, “Employees are spending the equivalent of a month’s grocery bill on the return to the office—and growing more resentful than ever, new survey finds.”

Morgan cited the article:

“Executives have admitted they don’t have data to support going back to the office, but they’re still comfortable having you spend $561 a month on it. Usually, when we see a return office mandate, they talk about the culture. But here’s the thing. When you take away people’s flexibility and have them start spending more money on a commute, they end up more burned down, stressed.”

That’s a lot of money!

Check out the video.

Here’s what people had to say.

This individual doesn’t feel sorry for folks who have to go back to their offices.

Another viewer thinks it’s a bad idea.

And one TikTokker shared their own story.

I have a feeling this story is going to resonate with a lot of people.

I doubt it will make a difference, though.

Tags:

