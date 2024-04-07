Rude Customer Demands Mechanic Explain Her Car’s Problem In 10 Words Or Less. So He Does Just That, And She Gets Furious With Him.
by Ryan McCarthy
Guys I’m gonna be perfectly honest with you. I have absolutely no car knowledge. Zero. I’ve had my Jetta for 5 years now, and the extent of my knowledge is the gas pedal and the brake.
I mean, a couple weeks ago I changed my oil on my own, and I felt like I might as well have been the pit crew for a Nascar race.
And as much as mechanic shops or car experts try to explain what’s going on with your car, or what you need to fix, they might as well be speaking a different language.
But despite that, even when this mechanic tried to explain the issue with a customer’s car, she rudely cut him off, telling him to explain the problem in ten words or less.
But when he did just that, she was none too happy! Check it out!
10 words or less? OK.
Working as an auto tech in a woman owned repair shop, I was once asked to explain the problem with a female customer’s car to them.
I am pretty good at explaining things with out using jargon, and usually had no problems doing this. But not with this customer.
Apparently this woman thought OP was some car mechanic villain who was out to get her!
I started to explain what was going on, but she decided that I was out to bamboozle her.
She shoved her hand, palm out, to within an inch of my face and stated loudly “STOP!”
I did so and she said in a very arch tone ” I want you to tell me, in 10 words or less, what is wrong with my car.”
So OP gave this Karen exactly what she wanted, and shortened the prognosis to just eight words.
I shrugged, and said “It’s broken. Repairs will cost seven hundred dollars.” and walked away.
She followed, saying “I guess I need more information than that.”
I replied “That is what I was trying to provide, before you so rudely interrupted me. Now if you will excuse me, I have other work to do.”
Then I refused to respond to her in any way.
Good for this guy. I don’t understand why customers insist on being rude to the people who are actively trying to help them!
Maybe give him a chance to speak before you shove your hand in his face!
Reddit loved his response to her flat out rudeness, and many were reminded of their own experience having NO idea how things worked.
This user wondered when shoving your hand in someone’s face became socially acceptable.
And this user said the hand-talking epidemic had already taken root among older people.
But as much flack as the customer got from the comments, this woman said she completely understood her frustration.
And finally, this user said it doesn’t matter who you are, the mechanics are gonna try to scam you!
“Talk to the hand, because the face ain’t listening!”
I seriously think we gotta bring that back.
