EV Driver Gets Real About Why He Wishes He Hadn’t Bought A Tesla. – ‘I ran out of battery in the mountains.’

There’s been a lot of blowback against electric vehicles (EVs) lately…and here we go again!

A man named Antrell posted a series of videos on TikTok and talked to viewers about the experiences he’s had since buying a Tesla…and he didn’t hold back.

Antrell started off his video by saying, “Please do not get a Tesla” and things went downhill from there.

Source: TikTok/@techbyantrell

Antrell was frustrated about the lack of EV chargers and he said, “We are literally out here fighting for our lives for chargers.”

Also, altitude is an issue, if you didn’t know.

“I ran out of battery in the mountains because incline depletes the battery 2-3x as fast as the range it shows you.”

Antrell complained about the lack of EV charging stations and said, “How lame can you be to be out here patrolling people, and everyone’s just trying to charge their car and get the **** home?”

Source: TikTok/@techbyantrell

He also complained about the fact that EV owners will fully charge their cars at stations because they know they might not be able to find another one for a while.

Antrell said, “They charge their cars all the way up, and they sit here for 45 minutes.”

Source: TikTok/@techbyantrell

Check out his video.

Antrell posted a follow-up video and responded to a viewer’s comment.

Check out what he had to say…

Here’s how people reacted.

This person thinks they know how it should be done…

Source: TikTok/@techbyantrell

Another individual made a good point.

Source: TikTok/@techbyantrell

And this TikTokker made a funny/accurate comment.

Source: TikTok/@techbyantrell

As if Tesla needed any more negative press.

But honestly, the commenters seem to be giving the poster more grief than the car company for once!

