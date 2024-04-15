Her Son’s Girlfriend Asked For Relationship Advice And She Ended Up Breaking Up With Him. Now He’s Livid That She Interfered.
by Matthew Gilligan
Man, this is a harsh one…
Admitting that someone in your family is kind of a bum can be painful, but sometimes you just gotta do it…
And it’s even harder when it’s your own kid!
But was this mom wrong for what she said?
Read her story below and YOU be the judge.
AITA for telling my son’s girlfriend to break up with him?
“My (F41) son (M20) has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Lily (F20), for about three years now.
Her son is…well, you’ll see…
I love my son and I don’t like to say this, but he’s not turned out to be a good person. He has very little work ethic, has no desire to get a job or go to college, and spends most of his time gaming or partying.
Lily on the other hand, is the polar opposite. She’s very studious, has aspirations to be a doctor, is a very good swimmer, and is currently away at college.
When my son and Lily first got together in high school, they were an excellent match. We loved having Lily over and my son definitely took more care of himself.
Since then, it’s rapidly deteriorated. I know my son still loves Lily, but he never gives her the attention she deserves and with her clear potential, I just feel she deserves better.
When Lily came to visit a few days ago, she was visibly upset. When my son went to the store, I asked her if she was okay, and she told me that she didn’t know what to do and wondered why my son had such little ambition and was so lazy.
She put it all out there.
I told her I didn’t see it changing anytime soon (as that’s my view given it’s been ongoing for almost two years).
When she asked what I would do in her situation, I told her to put herself first and what she wanted.
Lily thanked me and said she’d think about things.
Uh oh…
Well earlier today, my son comes downstairs in a rage telling me that Lily had broken up with him via text.
I asked him what she said and apparently the message referred to “discussions with your mom” that had made her rethink the relationship.
My son was livid that I’d gotten involved and said I’d overstepped boundaries.
I told him that I didn’t advise Lily to leave him, just said she had to make her own choices and decide what was best for her.
My son is now not talking to me and my husband is annoyed believing that having no Lily will make my son’s rut last even longer.
I also miss having Lily around.
So, AITA?”
Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
This person said she’s NTA.
Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.
This reader said her son needs some help.
Another individual said these two are on totally different paths.
Yikes…
That kid has some growing up to do.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, drama, family, kids, parents, reddit, relationships, top, white text