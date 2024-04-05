His Girlfriend Gave Away Some Of Their Money To A Friend And He Got Incredibly Upset With Her
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re in a relationship with someone, I think it’s safe to say that you should never, EVER give away money without talking to your partner first.
But, apparently, the woman you’re going to hear about didn’t get the memo!
And her boyfriend isn’t happy about it…
But did he take things too far?
Get the whole story below and see if you think he acted like a jerk.
AITA for shouting at my girlfriend for giving away $110 to her coworker?
“I recently moved into a condo with my girlfriend, Sam.
We are getting by alright, but we are in no way wealthy, just better off than most.
I take care of most of the finances for us because Sam doesn’t like to talk about money. Every time I try to bring up our finances, Sam shuts down or she gets easily agitated.
There’s a reason for this…
She is like this because her family used to fight over money a lot and she doesn’t want that for us.
As a result, I have to watch our finances and it’s hard because she doesn’t want to communicate this with me.
I’ve been managing our finances and I’ve noticed that we haven’t been able to save as much as we’d like (we are saving for a trip in Florida).
We have an outstanding bill that needs to be paid (the internet) and that will put us back a bit, but not by a heck of a whole lot.
She thought she was doing the right thing.
Sam invited her coworkers over to our house yesterday while I was out with my family. One of her coworkers (Daniella) was also there. Daniella’s boyfriend passed away recently and she has been struggling to take care of her and her kids. Sam decided to give Daniella $110 as she felt bad for her situation.
I came home a few hours after everyone left and Sam told me what she did. Sam thought I would’ve been very proud of her but I was furious and she could see it.
I tried very hard not to lose my temper, but then Sam said “it is my money and it’s my money to give” this really set me off and I said “excuse me, but this is, our money.
We pooled our expenses together. I don’t mind it if you gave her some of our coupons, a $20 or some of the gift cards we have, but $110, what the **** is wrong with you?!”
He put his foot down.
Sam explained that $110 wasn’t a lot of money and that’s when I told her that because of her action, we are no longer saving money.
She then got mad going into different directions and she said things like: money isn’t that important; well if you only worked in a better job; ask your family for money.
Sam left for her parents place. She’s tried calling me a few times this morning, but truthfully I don’t have it in me right now to talk to her without being mad.
Am I wrong though?
I understand she was trying to do the right thing, but what really upsets me about this is that she didn’t even talk to me about this before giving Daniella the $110.
It makes me feel like she doesn’t see me as a partner.”
Somebody’s sleeping on the couch for a while…
