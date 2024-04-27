Roommate Refuses To Turn Down Alarm That Wakes Woman Up At 5 AM Everyday, So She Decides To Start Wake Her Up Every Morning… Loudly
by Ryan McCarthy
As someone who is the textbook definition of “night owl”, there is nothing that annoys me more than other people unnecessarily waking me up early.
I had a roommate in college who would sleep through his incredibly grating alarm each morning. So I had to get up out of bed and wake him up, every day. Every day.
It’s not even the sound itself that gets you, its the repetition over and over again. The rage bubbling inside you as you wonder how on Earth someone could sleep through that sound.
Why even set the alarm at that point? What good is it doing you?
But after reading this user’s story, I am vicariously getting my anger out through her ingenious revenge!
After her roommate refused to turn down the volume on his 5am alarm, OP fought back by starting her day as loudly as possible right when it woke her up!
Check it out!
Wake me with your alarm? Guess my day starts now, too.
I (28F) live with my boyfriend (29M) and one roommate (35M) in a house that I own. They both work at the same company, so their workday starts at 6AM.
I WFH so I sleep/get up pretty much whenever I want. It’s worth noting that I am a very light sleeper, and my boyfriend is a heavy sleeper that I usually have to wake despite his alarm.
My boyfriend’s alarm goes off at 5:30. He usually gets dressed and heads to work by 5:40, which is fine.
In those 10 minutes I’ll pack his lunch, make him coffee, and get him set up for the day.
And while her boyfriend’s alarm didn’t bother OP, her roommate’s was a whole different story!
My roommate however, has a very loud, blaring alarm that goes off every 5 minutes between 5 and 5:30, when he finally rolls out of bed and gets ready.
Even on weekends, he’ll sometimes let his alarm go off until 6 until it finally shuts off on its own. It’s very annoying.
I have no idea why he sets his alarm to be so damn loud that the whole house hears it, especially since he’s also a light sleeper (supposedly).
He has even expressed before that me watching TV in my room at night keeps him up, even if I close the door.
But it wasn’t just OP that was being woken up, it was her dogs as well!
If the alarm was quieter I wouldn’t care, but at that point he wakes my dogs, and he’s even woken my boyfriend’s daughter (3F) who stays with us on occasion.
Needless to say, once that first alarm goes off at 5, I’m awake, and so is everyone else.
I don’t know if you’ve ever dealt with a toddler being unwillingly woken up at 5AM, but it’s not pretty, especially since she usually wakes up between 9:30 and 10.
I’ve asked him a number of times if he could just turn down the alarm a little so he doesn’t wake the whole house. He refuses to do so.
And if he wasn’t going to do something about the alarm, then OP was!
My wake up routine usually involves taking a shower, then doing the dishes/cleaning, caring for the dogs, etc.
If we have the baby, I’ll make breakfast and put on a show for her to watch while she wakes up.
Two of my three dogs are fairly large, so they make noise when I let them out of their crates and feed them.
So OP started beginning her incredibly noisy routine right when her roommate’s alarm woke her up!
So, the past few days I’ve been dragging my behind out of bed at 5, and starting my routine. None of which I do quietly. I’m awake anyway, and it’s my house, so I can do what I want.
The toddler will usually fall asleep again on the couch (even if I turn on the TV), so I put a show on for her at a normal volume. At 5.
My dogs are energetic so I let them out of their crates to run around. At 5.
Dishes? 5AM, baby. TikTok’s in the living room? 5 again. Wake me up at 5, that’s when my day will start.
And when OP’s roommate questioned why she was doing all this so early, OP told him flat out that HE was the reason.
I haven’t gotten much out of my roommate except for dirty looks and the occasional “why are you awake?” to which I simply respond with, “because you woke me.”
He’s not the sharpest tool in the shed, so he’s started to complain that I’m being petty for no reason.
I again suggested for him to turn down the alarm or at least lessen the frequency, but he’s refused to do so. Guess we’ll all just keep waking up at 5.
Except for my boyfriend, of course. He can sleep through virtually anything. Bless his heart. I should go wake him.
OP is better than me, because by the third day I would have already gone into his room and smashed that alarm with a hammer. And if he uses his phone as his alarm? Even better.
And Reddit did what they do best, which is give people creative ideas to take their revenge even further.
Other users suggested OP add creating (extremely loud) content to her morning routine!
And while this user appreciated the subtle revenge, she suggested OP be as direct as possible in getting this guy to move out.
And finally, another person recommended she get some sort of documentation of her asking politely, so the roommate couldn’t make her out to be the villain.
Me personally? I think it would be a great time for OP to take up tap-dancing, maybe train herself to do a little Opera as an accompaniment.
Or better yet, some death metal!
