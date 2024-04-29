April 29, 2024 at 2:33 pm

Generation Alpha “Baby” Influencers Are Racking Up Millions Of Followers And Some Are Raising Concerns. – ‘Of course we’re obsessed with skincare.’

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@hannahhgregoryy

You thought you knew everything about the gens but when it comes to Gen Alpha, we might have to learn a whole new language.

Gen Alpha kids are those born between the 2010s and 2020s, so yeah, they’re old enough to be social media influencers.

Some of them, anyway.

Source: TikTok/@hannahhgregoryy

In this viral clip two baby influencers introduce us to their version of irony.

@hannahhgregoryy shared the clip with one child surrounded by makeup, stating: “We’re Gen Alpha influencers, of course we’re obsessed with skincare.”

Another child added: “We’re Gen Alpha, of course we’re obsessed with Sephora and Ulta.”

Source: TikTok/@hannahhgregoryy

The girls then told how they wear headbands as part of the Gen Alpha uniform.

This cute clip was mastered by a mom and her adorable twin daughters, who call themselves the Garza Crew.

Source: TikTok/@hannahhgregoryy

And with more than 4.8m followers this comedic cute stylin is winning a lot of hearts!

The trio are just poking fun at influencers though and of course they are children and have toys!

Watch the full clip here:

@hannahhgregoryy

#duet with @Garza Crew #genalphainfluencers theres no way this is real #fyp #foryoupage #trending #viral #relatable #crazykids

♬ original sound – Garza Crew

But some people could not accept cute seven-year-old girls being influencers.

Aww! Be nice.

Source: TikTok/@hannahhgregoryy

Lol.

Source: TikTok/@hannahhgregoryy

They rock ya mean!

Source: TikTok/@hannahhgregoryy

Girls, you’re rocking it, so live your best young lives having fun online!

