Generation Alpha “Baby” Influencers Are Racking Up Millions Of Followers And Some Are Raising Concerns. – ‘Of course we’re obsessed with skincare.’
by Laura Lynott
You thought you knew everything about the gens but when it comes to Gen Alpha, we might have to learn a whole new language.
Gen Alpha kids are those born between the 2010s and 2020s, so yeah, they’re old enough to be social media influencers.
Some of them, anyway.
In this viral clip two baby influencers introduce us to their version of irony.
@hannahhgregoryy shared the clip with one child surrounded by makeup, stating: “We’re Gen Alpha influencers, of course we’re obsessed with skincare.”
Another child added: “We’re Gen Alpha, of course we’re obsessed with Sephora and Ulta.”
The girls then told how they wear headbands as part of the Gen Alpha uniform.
This cute clip was mastered by a mom and her adorable twin daughters, who call themselves the Garza Crew.
And with more than 4.8m followers this comedic cute stylin is winning a lot of hearts!
The trio are just poking fun at influencers though and of course they are children and have toys!
Watch the full clip here:
@hannahhgregoryy
#duet with @Garza Crew #genalphainfluencers theres no way this is real #fyp #foryoupage #trending #viral #relatable #crazykids
But some people could not accept cute seven-year-old girls being influencers.
Aww! Be nice.
Lol.
They rock ya mean!
Girls, you’re rocking it, so live your best young lives having fun online!
