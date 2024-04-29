What Do People Not Realize Is Really Dangerous? Here’s What Folks Had to Say.
AskReddit users had to say about things that most folks might not realize are pretty darn dangerous.
True.
“Walking up or down the stairs, the most common accident at home is falling down the stairs.
Don’t leave shoes or other things on the stairs. Yeah you know they are there, but does your spouse, or your child.
Will they see them when it’s dark or they are in a hurry?”
Bad kitty.
“Kitten bites.
If a kitten has unclean teeth and bites you to the point you draw blood there’s a decent chance you can get a major infection and ***.
Their teeth and like little needles that inject bacteria right into your blood and since their teeth and so thin your heal from the bite really fast.
However your body never had a chance to clean the bacteria before the wound closed so the rate of infection is crazy high.”
Zapped.
“Electricity. You can’t see it until it’s too late.
Harmless wires dangling around will put you into the ground. Even if it looks “good,” it can be done wrong and start a fire.
I’m an electrician, by the way…”
You need it!
“Not getting enough sleep.
Getting enough sleep every night is seriously life changing.
A surprising amount of physical/mental issues I had for years suddenly disappeared after I started taking my sleep seriously.”
Bad idea.
“Putting. your feet on the dashboard of a car.
My physics teacher in high school had a lengthy and graphic description of exactly what occurs when you are in an accident with your feet on the dash.
Absolutely horrifying.”
Good to know.
“Not having enough Sodium.
There’s always warnings about too much salt, but apparently if you don’t have enough it can throw your body totally out of whack.
Learned this after passing out and ending up in the ER.”
Be careful.
“Falling down.
I know there are jokes about the whole “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!”, but it’s a real danger.
As we get older, our bones lose density and strength, so falling can actually cause legitimate injuries. And even if you’re not old, unprotected falls are still dangerous.
Street fights where people get knocked out and fall onto concrete is super dangerous. It doesn’t take a lot of height to cause serious damage when falling and hitting your head.”
Thoughts on this one?
“Chiropractors.
I was born with quite severe scoliosis. It was cheaper to go to a Chiropractor than an actual doctor growing up. This has resulted in significant damage to my back.
When I finally got in to see a spinal specialist, he mentioned that upwards of 45% of his long term patients were there because of Chiropractors. He told me after reviewing years of my x-rays that the adjustments I was receiving actually made my spine worse than if I were to have not done anything.
It is also pretty common for Chiropractors to break bones. There were a few people that went to my doctor that were paralyzed by a Chiropractor. When I was 16 a Chiropractor did an adjustment that caused one of the disc’s in my spine to rupture. I also had my hip dislocated at one point.
So yeah. Chiropractors are not real doctors, and can cause a lot of harm.”
Drives me nuts.
“I think people frequently drive WAY too close to the car in front of them.
Growing up, I was always taught “a car lengths distance for every 10 mph.” and while it seems crazy, that simple rule of driving has saved my *** more times than I can count.”
Ouch!
“Cutting food with dull knives.
A lot of people are scared of cutting themselves with knives, which is valid; however they don’t realize that you’re more likely with a dull knife. A sharp knife will slice right through a tomato, but with a dull knife you have to really push.
If you push too hard, it can slip and then you’re gonna have a bad time.”
FYI.
“As a chef, it’s food.
I’ve seen people who cook at home with some very dangerous cooking habits. Everything from not washing hands after handling raw meat (its all raw proteins, people, not just chicken) to not cooling leftovers properly and even proper storing procedures.
Spoiler alert: don’t store raw chicken above the salad you plan to serve with it. Those juices can drip down and contaminate everything.
Personally I think everyone needs to take a class on proper food handling for their safety and everyone’s safety for whom they plan on cooking.”
Not safe at all.
“Noise canceling headphones while walking in cities.
You need to be able to hear your surroundings to react properly, can easily walk into traffic or get swiped by a bike if you’re tuning out the world.
The newest AirPod commercial shows a woman walking through an empty city intersection with her headphones in, then shows all the chaos return when she takes one out…not safe, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings in dense areas.”
Horrible.
“For new parents, sleeping with your newborn in the bed.
A lot of SIDS cases are actually accidentally smothering from one of the parents rolling on the baby and not finding out until it’s too late.
Sadly, I’ve seen this happen more than a few times.”
