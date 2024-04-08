Widow’s Sister Continually Tells Her To Get Over Her Deceased Husband, But When She Ripped Her Wedding Ring Off Her Finger… Things Got Heated
Losing a life partner is anyone in a relationship’s absolute worst nightmare.
And while trying to cope with their passing is unthinkable in and of itself, it is even more unthinkable to try and imagine how you would move on after them.
If something that tragic were to happen, it would be a long while before I could even get out of bed, let alone think about starting over with someone else.
But this user’s grief was apparently too much for her sister to handle, as she actually ripped her wedding ring off her finger and yelled at her to get over her husband who had passed away years ago!
WIBTA for not attending my sisters wedding because she took off my wedding ring?
I am a 46 year old woman. My husband passed away about 18 years ago. Before he left, I promised him I will remain faithful to him for the rest of my life.
To this day, I’ve never taken off my wedding ring. Even when i shower and exercise I leave it on.
I have his on a necklace that I also never take off. This will all be important later.
But OP said her younger sister had always had a problem with her grieving process.
My younger sister has always disapproved of this choice. She’s tried to set me up with men multiple times and every time I tell her I’m not interested.
My sister is getting married for the 2rd time. She had a little bachelorette party but it was not a normal one.
It was me, her, our other sister, and her friend at her house. It was a nice little time.
She’s been married before so she doesn’t really care about the experiences, she is just very in love with her fiancé which is fine by me.
But after everyone had had some drinks, the party quickly went off course.
She was a little tipsy so maybe she wasn’t all there when she did this but she blurted out “OH my GOD YOU STILL WEAR YOUR RING??”
I said “Yeah, I always will” and she said “GIRL TAKE IT OFF ALREADY AND GET BACK OUT THERE.” I said “I’m not interested.”
She argued saying that I wear the necklace with his ring on it so i don’t “have to” wear my wedding ring.
I ignored her and she took my hand and I honestly thought she was going to kiss it and apologize, but she took my ring off my finger and said “much better.”
OP was understandably very upset after committing to never take
I grabbed it back from her and I know this wasn’t the best thing to do but I was worked up and i yelled at her, I said “Never do that again, you hear me!?”
She said it was just a joke and I yelled again and said “NEVER DO THAT AGAIN!” She said “Ok I wont jeez” and everyone went quiet.
I went home and cried. I feel really bad for yelling at her. I just couldn’t control my anger. I felt so disrespected.
I told her today I will not be attending her wedding, and now my mom and other sister are saying I’m a horrible sister and all that.
Be honest, AITA?
What on Earth would compel her to do that? Even if she was drunk, she clearly knew how much it meant to OP to keep the wedding ring on.
And its your bachelorette party, why chose that night to turn the whole thing into a big issue?
Reddit was torn over this one, with many people saying she was right to be angry, but refusing to go to the wedding was too far.
But this user disagreed, saying not everyone needs a significant other in their life, and choosing to be single is not a problem.
This user thought that while OP’s sister may have had good intentions, she had crossed a serious line in taking off the ring.
And this wife said she couldn’t imagine moving on if for some tragic reason she lost her husband.
And finally, this widow disagreed with many saying OP needed therapy, saying she could not imagine someone forcefully removing her dead husband’s ring.
I have to agree with OP here.
While sister may not agree with OP not moving on, it is not her place to force OP to try and find a new significant other!
Focus on your own marriage girl!
