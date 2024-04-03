Woman Goes In For A Massage And Leaves Stressed When The Masseuse Insults The Tip She Left. – ‘She would expect a $20 to $30 tip.’
by Laura Lynott
A massage is meant to be a relaxing experience but let’s face it, they can also be quite pricey!
And it seems everyone wants tipped now, so even that time out from it all can just be more stress sometimes.
This is exactly the scenario @heyitstaystew found when she had a massage and was criticized for not tipping enough and that she hadn’t paid pre massage.
Not chill!
She told her followers on TikTok: “I really don’t consider myself to be a cheap person. I’m more than happy to tip, but I feel like tipping nowadays is just getting out of control.”
As a woman in her 20s, she told how this massage was a serious treat but she had a budget and had to stay to it.
And she considered that a massage costing $80-an-hour was enough, without any financial extras.
When she got to the massage parlor the worker wanted her to pay before the service.
She said: “So I pay the $80 with my card. She passes me back a slip of paper to write my tip on it. So I write down $5. I passed back the slip, and she goes, ‘That’s it?’”.
But the worker said she would expect a $20 to $30 tip. Ouch.
When the TikToker said that was too much, the worker told her: ‘Well, the girls here work really hard.’
“I’m not questioning that at all. I’m sure they do, but that’s why I am already paying $80,” she told the woman.
But this just turned into awkwardness with the TikToker wanting to leave and the worker insisting she stay.
Amazingly in the end the TikToker had a good massage but she felt uneasy the whole way through it.
A massage should not leave someone feeling worse on the way out!
