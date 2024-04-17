Car Owner Wrecked Her Car And Warns About The Insurance That Makes Her Pay $700 A Month For A Vehicle She Can’t Drive
Buying a car when you’re under 25 should require an adult to be present, right?
How many young adults / kids out there don’t know the first thing about finances, and then step into a horrible deal on a set of wheels?
It almost seems predatory by the car dealership. But it’s still completely legal. That’s the tenor of this story from Drea on TikTok.
She got in a wreck, and now everything’s, well, wrecked.
“Everybody needs to hear this: GO. GET. GAP. INSURANCE. Like, right now”
Oh no, Drea. Tell us what happened.
The story begins as many do, with a bad decision.
“I already had a car, but I wanted to gift myself a Tesla as a 21st birthday present.”
She explains that “I got into a hit and run accident”…
Her insurance company was only going to pay her what the car was worth, and not what she still owed on it.
So, she’s stuck making payments on a wrecked and undrivable car.
May we all learn from her mistakes.
Check out her full recounting here:
Now let’s see what folks had to say.
One person hit the nail on the head with this one.
While a bankruptcy discussion popped up here.
This person also can’t believe that monthly payment!
On top of rent?!
How about stick to that ONE car for a while.
I mean. It doesn’t seem like she really has a choice.
