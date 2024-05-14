A Couple Shows A Hack How To Get Two Five Guys Burgers For A Big Discount. – ‘That’s two meals for less than half the price.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Any food deal is a good deal, right?!?!
Especially these days…
A couple named Nate and Sarah run a popular TikTok account where they share food hacks, and this time they decided to let folks in on their clever Five Guys workaround.
Sarah said this video is based on “How to get two burgers for the price of one at Five Guys.”
Nate explained, “Next time you’re at Five Guys, just order a double cheeseburger with all the toppings. And make sure to get an extra bun on the side.”
The trick is to use the extra bun and one of the burger patties to make a separate burger.
The couple also recommended that folks get one order of small French fries because the portions are so big. The grand total for their meal was $16.98.
Sarah said, “That’s two meals for less than half the price of buying them separately.”
Check out their video.
@nateandsaraheats
2 BURGERS FOR THE PRICE OF 1 🍔 @Five Guys #fiveguys #nateandsaraheats #fiveguysburgersandfries #budgetfood #affordablefood #fiveguyshack #fiveguyshacks #fiveguysfries #fiveguysburgers #foodforless
Here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One person said Five Guys is way too expensive these days.
Another TikTokker has tried this and it didn’t work.
And this viewer talked about their experiences.
Good to know!
We appreciate them!
