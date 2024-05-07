Car Dealership Employee Recommends Vehicles That Will Last Over 300,000 Miles. – ‘These things are built to last.’
Today we’re going to hear from a guy named Rudy who works at a car dealership and he’s gonna give us the straight dope about a few cars that will last a really, REALLY long time.
Rudy posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about three cars that can last more than 300,000 miles.
The first car Rudy recommended was a Toyota Tacoma.
He then pivoted to another vehicle and said, “We got a Nissan Xterra. These things are built to last. Their tanks 300,000 miles easily out of these joints.”
The last one on Rudy’s list?
The Toyota Camry.
Rudy said that Camrys can “easily” drive more than 300,000 miles.
Good to know!
Check out the video.
Any and all car advice is appreciated.
We all want to get the most bang for our buck, right?
