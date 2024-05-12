Woman Was Almost Lured Into An Amway Scam With Promises of Friendship. Here’s What She Learned.
Thinking you’re making a new friend and then finding out you’re being scammed?
Oh, no!
But that’s exactly what happened to a woman named Dani and she was nice enough to share her story on TikTok.
“The Amway scam is back and this new tactic that they’re using on girls in their like mid-20s is going to literally break your heart and make you wanna cry.”
Dani said a woman she knew from her past got in touch with her after her son passed away.
Dani and the woman had coffee and her “friend” mentioned that she and her husband made a new group of friends that had taught them how to be financially free.
Dani said she was lonely so she went for it. She spent time with the group over the course of three months and even went to a large event with them.
Dani finally wised up to her new pal and said that when she started to give her the details about how the business worked, she immediately thought of Amway, the multi-level marketing company.
Dani told the woman she wouldn’t be able to join the business and added, “I was sold on a friendship. What they’re doing now is 10 times worse.”
She said, “Be safe out there and don’t get Amway scammed.”
Keep your eyes peeled!
Scammers are everywhere!
