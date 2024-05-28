His Boss Was Rude With Him For Taking Initiative, So This Employee Keeps The Company’s Wasteful Spending A Secret
by Ashley Ashbee
Wasteful spending is common in the business world and a lot of executives are oblivious to it or they just don’t care.
Read this story to see why this employee found it super satisfying to see his company losing money.
Boss got mad at me for “wasting time” organizing. How I realized my job wastes more money than I make:
Things got super slow at work, so I continued organizing our two main (only) drawers.
I was almost finished when boss comes over and starts “organizing” things and complaining I’m being too thorough.
I open the drawer, messy once more, and see Boss’s phone. I closed the drawer.
Then the boss gets rude and it starts working against him.
Boss gives me a sheet to check inventories with. I haven’t been trained on this particular task, I make that clear, but I’m barked at about how simple it is.
The sheet doesn’t make any sense, so eventually boss comes over and starts trying to storm through it. We’re missing hundreds of dollars in inventory.
Eventually boss asks if I’ve seen their phone. I say yes. Where? You organized it. Don’t you remember? Boss barks at me with the same question. I say they swept it into the drawer with everything else.
He stuck it out in this toxic workplace and it paid off.
I’ve shot up the totem pole a lot because of turnover, and have accepted increased responsibilities.
In a month we’ve wasted around $3000 due to lack of organization, and that’s only from the responsibilities I’ve inherited.
If things are proportional in each department, that number multiplies easily. This means organizational mishaps cost my job more than I even make.
Let’s see what the commenters had to say.
I was with this person until they suggested stealing.
Good idea. Save your energy for scoring a new and fantastic job.
I’ve seen this laziness so much and I don’t get it. I love this advice.
Very wise words. I’d add that you should be saving as much money as you can.
“Land of Disarray” — I love that. Follow your gut!
If taking initiative doesn’t help you climb a corporate ladder, get onto a new ladder.
