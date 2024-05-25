HOA President Demands A Resident Help Out At A Neighborhood BBQ, But He Refuses And Says He Can Kick Him Out If He Doesn’t Like It
AITA for not wanting us going to an HOA mandated BBQ to volunteer?
“I’m in a debate with my husband (M57) over this.
Every year during the summer my neighborhood HOA has a BBQ and nobody goes to it.
About once a week my neighborhood HOA has a meeting and today during this week’s meeting we talked about our summer BBQ and we did head count to see who was going.
Over 120 people live in my neighborhood and this is the thing… nobody goes to this yearly BBQ.
When we took votes to see who was going only 31 said they would, meaning us and the 89 others on our street did not want to go.
After the meeting our head of HOA my neighbor Tim asks me (M56) to volunteer and i said no.
Every year our BBQ is on the same day the and that is the 15th of July, and the 15th isn’t good.
This afternoon he gets an email saying that every one of the volunteers is mandated to go.
We can’t go because me and my husband have tickets to the Ed Sheeran concert in Detroit.
We told Tim that and he said we could be kicked out of the HOA if we dont go.
He is the president of the HOA.
AITA?”
To hell with that idea!
