If You’ve Got Old VHS Tapes Lying Around, This Woman Says Certain Ones Could Be Worth Up To $5,000
by Matthew Gilligan
This is good news for nerds like me who never got rid of their old VHS tapes!
A woman named Dani posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about old tapes that might be worth a pretty penny.
Dani detailed some VHS tapes that she said, “could probably help you pay off student loans or put a down payment on a house.”
She points out that an copy of the original 1978 version of Halloween can go for $5,000 on eBay.
Dani said other versions of Halloween can also go for a lot of money, depending on the condition of the VHS.
She then said, “Another VHS tape that I saw selling consistently for a ton of money is Attack of the Killer Refrigerators.”
You remember that classic, right?
Right…?
Dani said a VHS copy of Satan Place Soap Opera From Hell can fetch around $1,000.
And the last one is a weird one…
Dani said a VHS copy of the Heaven’s Gate cult’s recruiting video is worth $1,000.
She explained, “This is probably because it is one of those tapes that is like ‘lost media.’ That means there is no DVD available and there is no way to stream it. Yeah, definitely be on the lookout for this specific tape.”
Good to know!
Let’s take a look at the video…
@danithriftingthingss
#horror #vhstapes to be in the lookout for that are worth THOUSANDS #vhs #horrormovie #nostalgia #nostagic #80s #80snostalgia #90s #90snostalgia #reseller #greenscreen
And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.
This person might be in luck…
Another viewer is kicking themself.
And another person shared their thoughts.
I need to go digging around in my basement!
I think there are some gems hidden down there!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.