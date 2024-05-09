The Shirk Report – Volume 787
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Original 1969 cast of Sesame Street
– Tearing out old train tracks and replacing with new ones
– Big Onion has been lying to us
– Jumping rope skillz
– If you can read this, your dog won
– Perspective
– My favorite 3D T-Shirt
– You’ll never be this cool
– Fluffy cloud
– Where you can literally pray to the porcelain gods
– Sturdy stapler pin contraption
– The smallest computer compared to a grain of rice
– The story of my life
– Some people are just wicked creative
– Controlling artificial limb with amputated arm
– The Blue Dragon River – Saudade, Portugal
– Peek-a-boo
– Busting out the good china
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Streaming got expensive. Now what?
– Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Giving Her Stepdaughter a Snickers Bar
– A Bunch Of Simple Side Hustles That Can Get You Around $1,000 Per Month
– Scientists tinker with evolution to save Hawaii coral reefs
– Nicholas Galitzine Is On A Very, Very Hot Streak
– Lasers provide clues to an early medieval money mystery
– Gen Z is apparently reviving the Facebook ‘Poke’
– What’s the Most Boring Sport to Watch? Here’s What People Said.
– How circadian rhythms affect your workout and your health
– The candid girlfriend isn’t real
5 VIDEOS
>
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top