May 9, 2024 at 6:12 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 787

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Original 1969 cast of Sesame Street
Tearing out old train tracks and replacing with new ones
Big Onion has been lying to us
Jumping rope skillz
If you can read this, your dog won
Perspective
My favorite 3D T-Shirt
You’ll never be this cool
Fluffy cloud
Where you can literally pray to the porcelain gods
Sturdy stapler pin contraption
The smallest computer compared to a grain of rice
The story of my life
Some people are just wicked creative
Controlling artificial limb with amputated arm
The Blue Dragon River – Saudade, Portugal
Peek-a-boo
Busting out the good china
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Streaming got expensive. Now what?
Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Giving Her Stepdaughter a Snickers Bar
A Bunch Of Simple Side Hustles That Can Get You Around $1,000 Per Month
Scientists tinker with evolution to save Hawaii coral reefs
Nicholas Galitzine Is On A Very, Very Hot Streak
Lasers provide clues to an early medieval money mystery
Gen Z is apparently reviving the Facebook ‘Poke’
What’s the Most Boring Sport to Watch? Here’s What People Said.
How circadian rhythms affect your workout and your health
The candid girlfriend isn’t real

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Report 787 The Shirk Report Volume 787

