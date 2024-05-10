Her Friend Took A Shower, Not Realizing All Of His Fellow Coworkers Were In The Room Via Live Zoom
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever had a nightmare about taking a shower…in front of your co-workers during a Zoom meeting?
A woman shared a video on TikTok and regaled viewers with a tale so cringeworthy that all you can do is shake your head and laugh.
That’s a tough one to get over, huh?
She explained that this happened at a friend’s company during a sales team meeting.
The woman explained that remote workers were waiting for office employees to log in…when it happened…
A man who was new to the company didn’t know his camera and microphone were both on for all to see and hear.
The woman said, “And he proceeded to take a shower in front of his entire sales organization.”
And yes, the whole team saw EVERYTHING.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@techsalesgal
Here’s how people responded.
One person shared an embarrassing moment.
This TikTokker was surprised this happened.
And one TikTok user shared an unfortunate work story…
Yikes…
That’s NOT GOOD.
