Her Friend Took A Shower, Not Realizing All Of His Fellow Coworkers Were In The Room Via Live Zoom

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you ever had a nightmare about taking a shower…in front of your co-workers during a Zoom meeting?

A woman shared a video on TikTok and regaled viewers with a tale so cringeworthy that all you can do is shake your head and laugh.

That’s a tough one to get over, huh?

She explained that this happened at a friend’s company during a sales team meeting.

The woman explained that remote workers were waiting for office employees to log in…when it happened…

A man who was new to the company didn’t know his camera and microphone were both on for all to see and hear.

The woman said, “And he proceeded to take a shower in front of his entire sales organization.”

And yes, the whole team saw EVERYTHING.

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s how people responded.

One person shared an embarrassing moment.

This TikTokker was surprised this happened.

And one TikTok user shared an unfortunate work story…

Yikes…

That’s NOT GOOD.

