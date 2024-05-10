This Random Woman Worked A Full Day Shift At A Dollar Tree For Free. – ‘I immediately got to work, I started sweeping the floors.’
by Laura Lynott
Most folks who work in customer service don’t feel they get paid enough and there’s no way they’d work for free.
But there’s always one isn’t there.
Dollar Tree customer @ugh_madison shared clips with her followers of her working at a store, claiming she pulled an 8.5 hour shift for FREE.
Okay. And why?
Well, the influencer tends to post clips of herself cleaning premises to see how long she can stay until she gets kicked out.
And on this occasion, she claims she did a whole self-installed shift before anyone noticed her.
She told her followers: “I immediately got to work, I started sweeping the floors, organizing the shelves and giving away dollar trees to my customers.”
Then when she goes to the bathroom, she spots it needs a clean.
She said: “They had no toilet paper. So I bought some and made sure the bathroom was up to par with Dollar Tree’s standards before I got back to work.”
She cleaned the bathroom floor on her hands and knees without a mop.
She claimed an hour-and-a-half before closing a worker approached her and asked if she needed anything.
But then in a really altruistic move she bought two $200 gift cards and gave them to two workers.
Maybe she’s just a really good person, after all.
Watch the full clip here:
@ugh_madison
I went to a random dollar tree and tried working there for free
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Lol.
Winning comment!
She just needs a raise! Ha.
I get why this is entertaining content.
But personally…nah.
