Her Ex Wants Their Daughter To Skip A Friend’s Party So She Can Visit Him, But She Won’t Give In To His Demands
by Matthew Gilligan
I am thoroughly convinced that some people go out of their way to make the lives of their ex-partners miserable.
And this guy kind of sounds like one of those folks…
But is his ex taking things too far?
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for not giving into my ex’s demands regarding our daughter?
“My ex and I have a 7 year old daughter. She sees him every other Saturday from 10am – Sunday at 10am – Exactly 24 hours .
This weekend was supposed to be his but I received a text today informing me that he could not take her because he is having surgery on Saturday.
I told him that was fine and reminded him that she was attending a birthday party next weekend.
He told me that he wants to see her and that she should skip the party.
I don’t think so!
I am not willing to have her miss out on a fun thing with a friend and offered for him to come out and see our daughter next weekend and for him to take her to the party, he refused to do that .
He’s being difficult…
I then offered to drop her off after the party and pick her up Sunday evening, he was not happy with this and again demanded that I have her skip that party.
She is extremely upset at the idea of not being able to celebrate with her friend.
I think my daughter’s social life is important and attempted to come up with solutions that work for everyone, but am I wrong?”
Now check out what folks had to say about this.
