Widower Got Into A Relationship Quickly After His Wife’s Demise, But After His Daughter Was Rude To His New Girlfriend, He Cancelled Her Tuition Payments

There’s no easy path through grief, and I imagine that losing your mother unexpectedly at a young age is one of the hardest things imaginable.
Add to it a father who moves on what seems like – in your mind – quickly, and you’ve got a recipe for some pretty big feelings.
This widower lost his wife unexpectedly at a fairly young age.
AITA if I stop paying my daughter’s tuition over a disgusting comment she made towards my new girlfriend?
My (56M) wife died at the young age of 51 from a car accident.
I was in deep mourning for about a year after her death.
He’s since met another woman he’s fallen head over heels in love with.
I met my new GF C (43F) around January.
C was the one who made me laugh for the first time after my wife died.
She’s smart as hell (3 Ivy League degrees), has a dark sense of humor that I love, a terrific cook, and overall an amazing woman who I can imagine spending the rest of my life with.
She is also on the heavier side, a fact that becomes relevant later.
His son has taken the news fairly well but his daughter has not.
I have 2 children, E (25M) and A (19F).
They were well aware that I had gotten a new GF before I first introduced them to C this summer.
She got along immediately with E, but A was very very standoffish.
After that initial meeting I asked A if there was something wrong but she denied it.
C made a few more attempts to get to know A but they were all rudely rejected.
Things came to a head at Thanksgiving.
E and A both came home for Thanksgiving dinner.
I asked A to please be polite during the meal since she’s always been rude in her interactions with C even though C has been nothing but gracious in return.
The dinner was going as well as it could have for the first 10 minutes, although I noticed A glaring at C the entire time.
When C went to grab her third helping of mashed potatoes, A said “Don’t you think you’ve eaten enough, you fat pig?”
C started sobbing immediately and ran off into the bedroom. I felt my face turn red and told A to get out.
Now this dad is making big threats – and following through on them, too.
About half an hour after A left I texted her stating that I would no longer pay her tuition unless 1. She apologized to C and 2. C accepts her apology.
A must have assumed that I was bluffing because she instead doubled down on her behavior during Thanksgiving dinner.
I then logged into her university’s tuition payment website, canceled next semester’s tuition, and sent A the screenshots.
She called me crying and begging me to reconsider but I told her my mind was made up.
