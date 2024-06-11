‘I can see what they’re gonna ask me.’ – Customer Service Agent Reveals They Can See You Typing Before You Actually Send Your Question.
by Ashley Ashbee
With all the cameras around, even on people’s front doors, we’re pretty used to the idea of always being watched.
But most people probably aren’t familiar with other people knowing what they’re typing before they’ve sent it.
TikToker @everybodyonstage thinks it would “blow people’s ******* minds” to know that’s how it works — or that it’s possible at all.
“I’m on chats all day long,” he says while bobbing his head side to head and making typing motions.
He just started this online customer service job and gets a behind the scenes look at what customers are dealing with.
“I can see what they’re gonna ask me.”
And sometimes the in-process text differs from the published text in a rather profane way.
“Sometimes, they’re like ‘**** you’!”
“I’m forming a response before as they type it.”
It takes all my strength, not too MMM!…” he says, pretending to press “Enter” to send a response to a hostile customer before their question is published.
What if the agent responds to the question before the customer has pressed send?
The potential scenario amuses this guy: “They’re asking a question to the ether, and I’ve answered it before they’ve even asked it.”
Watch the full video.
@everybodyonstage
Here’s what the commenters are saying.
Some customer service workers wished their software had this feature.
Back in the day it might have gotten a segment on Unsolved Mysteries. Is it aliens? We just don’t know.
It makes me sad that so many people feel like a burden.
It wouldn’t have made me self conscious. I’m always polite and they must see all sorts of stuff.
Aw I’m sure they’re desensitized.
Take a deep breath before typing into a chatbot!
Remember you want the person on the other end to actually help you.
