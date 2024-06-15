June 15, 2024 at 6:24 am

A Woman Talked About Her Experience Being Served by a Gen Alpha Waiter

by Matthew Gilligan

The Gen Alphas are here!

And they’re here to stay, my friends…

But what are these young folks really like?

A woman named Hannah posted a video on TikTok where she recreated the interaction she had with a Gen Alpha server at a restaurant.

Hannah wrote in her text overlay, “I had a gen Alpha kid as my server the other day and this is how it went.”

She then acted out both parts of the scenario, playing herself and the server. The server seemed pretty robotic and had no emotion.

Hannah ordered her food from the server, who continued to display no emotion at all. The video then showed the server staring at their phone in a corner of the restaurant before they dropped off food at the table without saying anything.

Hannah asked the server for the check but it was business as usual. The server stared at their phone and took their sweet time before finally doing their job.

The server displayed a tablet for payment that showed the tipping options and then said, “Thank you, bye” before they walked away.

Well, that was awkward…

Here’s her video.

This is what folks had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another individual doesn’t think this is a bad thing.

And one TikTokker is on board with this!

Gen Alpha…

They’re just getting started…

