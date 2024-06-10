He Used To Let His Neighbor Borrow His Car, But Put A Stop To It After She Took Advantage of the Situation
by Matthew Gilligan
Man, talk about taking advantage of someone’s kindness…
The guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page was nice enough to help out a neighbor in need…and then things went south.
Is he acting like a jerk for how he reacted to her behavior?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for not allowing my neighbor to use my car anymore?
“I (38M) have a neighbor (45F) who I’ve been fairly friendly with over the past couple of years.
We live in a suburban neighborhood, and since I usually work from home, my car often sits in the driveway.
A few months ago, her car was totaled in an accident, and since then, she has been struggling to get a new one due to her financial situation.
One day she asked if she could borrow my car for a day for an emergency.
Sure, why not?
I agreed, as it wasn’t a big deal for me.
This, however, soon turned into a regular occurrence, with her asking to borrow my car almost every other day for various reasons – grocery shopping, picking up her kids, attending meetings, etc.
Initially, I didn’t mind as I wanted to help, but it started to become inconvenient. I felt like she was taking advantage of my generosity.
On top of that, I noticed that she was not treating my car respectfully – leaving trash inside, not filling up the gas, and even causing a minor dent.
We’re done here!
I decided to address this with her and told her she could no longer borrow my car.
She seemed taken aback and became upset, stating that she had grown reliant on my assistance, and I was being selfish for suddenly denying her access.
Several other neighbors have now heard about our spat and believe that I was overly harsh, as she is a single mother struggling to juggle various responsibilities.
But I feel my vehicle was being misused and taken for granted.
I’m trying to be understanding, but at the same time, I feel taken advantage of.
So, AITA for not allowing my neighbor to use my car anymore?”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another individual said he’s NTA.
This Reddit user said she took advantage of him.
And one person also said he’s NTA.
Some people can be so darn entitled!
When someone goes out of their way to be kind, this is not the way to repay them.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
He Refuses To Follow HOA Rules Because He Isn’t A Member, But Neighbors Are Very Vocal About Their Dislike Of His Property
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.