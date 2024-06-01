Her Boyfriend Got Upset About How Much Time She Spends With Her Family, So She Made A Comment About His Family That Made Heads Turn
AITA for telling my boyfriend my family actually cares about me?
“I 19f have a boyfriend 21M who came from a family of addicts and cut off all ties with his mom (dad was never in the picture) and basically only talks to his sister.
Anyways he had wanted me to go out with him on a date but I told him we would have to reschedule because my dad wanted to take me out on that day.
This hit a nerve.
He had got all defensive and said why am I always putting them before him.
He said there has been multiple times where me and him couldn’t do something because I had to do things with another family member.
She didn’t hold back.
He also said it was getting annoying and that he kind of regrets dating someone who was so close with their family to which I replied:
“It’s not my fault I have a family that actually cares about me and didn’t neglect me for drugs”
He got all quiet after that and hung up. I tried calling back multiple times and he’s not answering.
Idk if I should text and apologize or just leave it alone.”
