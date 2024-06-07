Her Daughter Is Scared Of A Neighbor’s Frog Statue, So She Got The HOA Involved To Get It Removed
by Ashley Ashbee
Homeowners’ associations (HOA) get a bad wrap, but there are times they can help you resolve your issues.
However, this doesn’t prevent your reputation with other residents from getting tarnished when you take drastic action.
What is the source of this neighborhood drama? A frog statuette. Keep reading to see what happened.
AITA For Going To The HOA to Force My Neighbor to Take Her Frog Statuette Down.
My husband, daught and I have been walking the same route everyday.
Recently one of our neighbors put up a frog statuette up for display outside their house. I find it really creepy and so does my husband.
My daughter (age 6) hates it. She is absolutely terrified of it. Now she refuses to go on walks.
OP has impressive advocacy skills and connections and she put them to work on her cause.
Earlier today I went to the house to ask them to move the statuette so it is no longer on display.
I knocked on the door and a middle aged man, maybe 55, opened the door.
I told him the situation.
He seemed sympathetic, but he said that he and his wife really like the display, so they won’t be taking down that statuette.
After that I talked to my next door neighbor. He is the vice president of the HOA so I was wondering if he could force them to take the statuette down.
It looks like OP may be victorious, but the drama isn’t over yet.
He said that the statuette might be a violation of the HOA bylaws.
He went to look at it and sure enough it is. Now they’re being forced to take down the statuette and are being fined for violating the bylaws.
My husband says that I took it too far. I see it differently.
The statuette is destroying the aesthetics of the neighborhood and is scaring the children. AITA?
Check out the comments to see what folks are saying.
LOL I don’t know why I find this one so funny.
It’s not a healthy lesson, that’s for sure. A lot of people made this point.
Another hilarious one. Seriously, though? What did a frog ever do to you?
Wouldn’t surprise me at all! It’s like a Karen headquarters.
This reminds me of the show Desperate Housewives. Let the games begin!
Did she have a dream about a homicidal frog or something?
