Her Neighbors’ Nasty Treatment Gave Her The Perfect Idea For Some Petty Revenge Involving His Dog
by Abby Jamison
There’s nothing worse than a bad neighbor. It’s even worse when they find enjoyment in harassing you!
That’s what’s happening to this single mom, but she found the perfect opportunity to serve some petty revenge.
Let’s get the full story…
What the crap man…
My neighbors do NOT like me.
Apparently being a middle aged, divorced, single mom is a cardinal sin in some cultures… including theirs.
So they give me grief all the time.
It’s a serious problem…
To the point their kids have walked into my garage while we’re outside and demand my kids’ toys, hit my car with a tennis racket when I told them to go away, called me names…
The parents watch & laugh & pretend not to speak English. To each their own…
This is where it gets fun…
Now onto the revenge.
I have a dog. They hate my dog too because all dogs are evil.
Their friends came over and parked outside of my house almost blocking my driveway (street parking is first come first serve).
I’m tired of dealing with them so when my pup had to poop after dinner, I steered her toward the friend’s passenger side door and let her poop in my yard.
Don’t ya know it, I’m out of bags!
Walked back inside and just heard the scream before the slamming of a car door 🤣
Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this petty revenge…
This commenter had a great suggestion.
Another user warns to protect the dog.
While several Reddit users sent their love and support!
Seems to me like these neighbors got what they deserved!
