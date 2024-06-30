Neighbors Complained About The Old Pick-Up Truck He Always Parked Under His Tree, So He Decided To Cut Down The Tree So They’d Have An Unobscured View

Way to go, Gramps!

My grandpa’s revenge! “This isn’t my petty revenge story, but my grandpa’s. About 15 or more years ago my grandparents retired and moved to a gated community a couple of blocks from a decent sized lake. Their house was near Lake Athens, Texas. My grandpa absolutely loves to get out of the house and fish, so retiring close to a lake was an absolute godsend for him. I remember going out on the lake and fishing with him multiple times growing up. He had a Tracker boat that he would tow with his old 80ish Chevy truck. Now just so you know, this wasn’t his daily driver. He used it strictly for towing his boat. When not in use, he would park it in a little alcove a few feet away from his driveway, surrounded by trees.

Appearance wise, this truck was not beautiful and had definitely seen better days, but it was still more than capable of taking his boat to and from the lake with no problems at all. Fast forward a few months and he receives a letter from his next door neighbor. It turns out, they don’t like seeing his old truck (despite it being pretty well covered by trees), and believe it ruins their enjoyment of looking outside their house. In the letter, they have stated that they have contacted the HOA multiple times with the goal of either fining him until he sells his truck, or removes it completely from their view.

My grandpa was ****** off! He called his HOA to discuss the letter and it turns out, the HOA has shut down all of the neighbor’s complaints, but they are persistent and keep sending more. Now here comes the revenge. My grandpa then asks if there would be any repercussions from chopping down a few trees on his property (the trees that oh so kept his Chevy moderately hidden from his pesky neighbors’ peeping eyes).

He gets the all clear, and begins chopping away. His old, beat up Chevy that was once covered ever so carefully by the trees, was now displayed bare in its entirety for the whole world to see. Needless to say, the grinches next door were not happy to see his truck uncensored. From what I remember, they tried to complain again before deciding to move away. You must have a pretty pathetic life if the sight of someone’s old truck is enough to make you pack up and leave.”

