Rude Neighbor Intentionally Brings Their Dog Next Door To Let It Do Its Business, So She Gets Revenge And Returns A Smelly Favor

AITA for taking my dogs to a specific neighbor’s house to go potty? Backstory: We live in an HOA subdivision. They demand we keep our yards nice, including eliminating weeds and “unappealing spots in the yard.” (Which dog pee/poo can cause).

The neighbor beside me brings her medium-sized dog, and lets it go in my yard. Last week, I was coming home and spotted her, and I rolled my window down and said, “Ma’am, can you please not let your dog go in our yard, or clean it up?” She immediately tries to tell me that she was in her yard, so I point out the boundary line stake, and assure her that she is in fact, on my property. She is tripping over her words at this point, and then says, “Well, I don’t want him going in MY yard.”

I’ve remained calm, and said, “Ma’am, I work really hard to keep my yard nice. There are chemicals sprayed on the lawn for weeds, and I am told it’s not entirely safe for dogs.” “Not to mention, I have a large rottweiler, and he stays in the house or in the backyard. If he is outside, and should he escape, I don’t want a run-in with animal control should a fight happen when you and your dog are on my property.” She gets huffy and leaves.

Not 20 minutes ago, I am preparing to go check the mail, and at this point, she is letting her dog poop directly in front of my house, clearly on my property. No bag to clean it up with. Nothing. I remain silent.

Once she has gone, I leashed up my rottweiler and chihuahua, and go for a walk to HER front lawn, where the rottweiler proceeds to mark her mailbox, and my chihuahua takes a great dane-sized poop in her yard. I waved at her camera, and walked back home. My husband says I’m being petty, but I pay $140/month for my lawn to look nice, and I have enough respect (for everyone, except this neighbor) to keep my dogs out of their yard. AITA?

